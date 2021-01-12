Sandalwood drug case: Actor Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva arrested in Chennai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva's run has come to an end with the Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arresting him in Chennai on Monday night, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

Alva was absconding for more than 120 days, after an FIR was registered against him in Cottonpet police station in September 2020. The police teams had launched a manhunt to nab him and had also issued a lookout circular.

The police team that arrested Alva has brought him to Bengaluru and has said that the accused will be produced before the Special Court for NDPS cases.

Alva has been accused of hosting parties at his house and allegedly supplying narcotic substances to those who attended the party.

The police had searched his posh residence, House of Life, near Hebbal and had seized several materials.

The police had also obtained a search warrant and had raided the house of Vivek Oberoi in Mumbai following information that Alva was given shelter there. However, Alva had managed to evade arrest.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that a continuous search and enquiry was conducted in the case.

"We got information of his whereabouts and Aditya Alva was arrested from Chennai on Monday night".