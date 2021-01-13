STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gadag: Villagers panic after 50 birds found dead

Nearly 50 birds were found dead on the outskirts of Dambal village in Gadag district on Tuesday.

The dead birds found on the outskirts of Dambal on Tuesday | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Nearly 50 birds were found dead on the outskirts of Dambal village in Gadag district on Tuesday. Forest department officials visited the spot, collected the carcasses and sent samples for testing. The birds were found dead near a farm in Dambal village. According to primary reports, the dead birds were red vented bulbul and white rumped munias.

eople residing in the vicinity of Dambal village in Mundargi taluk panicked after hearing the news of dead birds as there have been cases of bird flu in some parts of the country. After the news spread like wildfire, hundreds of people from Dambal, Doni and other villages thronged the site to catch a glimpse of the dead birds.

Forest department officials asked the villagers not to venture too close to the dead birds as they had sprayed an anti-microbial solution in the farm and nearby IB campus. Shashi Koppad, a villager said, “We were working in the fields and one of our workers saw the birds and called farmers from other fields. We are worried as cases of the bird flu are being reported in the last few weeks. As it is, people have stopped going near poultry farms.

This incident has only increased the fear among us.” “The carcasses have been sent to a Bengaluru laboratory for testing. There is no reason for people to panic at this stage. They may have been poisoned by someone or the birds may have consumed something poisonous in nature. We shall investigate the matter thoroughly, even as we wait for the test resul ts,” said a Gadag division forester.

