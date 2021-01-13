STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
H Nagesh meets BSY, lobbies to retain Excise Ministry

Excise Minister H Nagesh met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, and briefed about his role in the formation of the BJP government in the State.

Published: 13th January 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

H Nagesh

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Excise Minister H Nagesh met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, and briefed about his role in the formation of the BJP government in the State. Sources said that Nagesh, who is also Kolar district in-charge minister, reportedly told Yediyurappa that he was the first minister to resign 

from the Congress-JDS coalition government to support the BJP, and it was after he took the lead that other ministers followed suit.Nagesh also highlighted the development works he has taken up in Kolar district, the work he has taken up under the excise department and the increase in revenue of the department.

According to sources, following a report from a section of the media that Nagesh is likely to be dropped from the ministry to give way for other aspirants, the Dalit Sangharsha United Forum took out a torchlight procession in Kolar, demanding that the BJP high command and CM Yediyurappa retain him in the ministry, as he had supported the BJP in forming the government.

Katti: May become minister today, if BJP decides 
Belagavi: “I will become a minister tomorrow if the BJP leadership makes up its mind,” MLA Umesh Katti said at Belagavi airport on Tuesday. He left for Bengaluru after receiving an invitation from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ahead of the cabinet expansion on Wednesday. He said the chief minister called and asked him to rush to Bengaluru by Tuesday evening. However, Katti said he was not clear whether he would be included in the cabinet but added that his experience of more than 13 years as a cabinet minister in various governments would help him serve the state better, if he was inducted into the ministry.  

