Special Investment Regions planned for development

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state government has proposed to establish Special Investment Regions (SIRs) for Kalaburagi, Dharwad and Shivamogga for focussed industrial development, said Minister for Medium and Large-scale Industries Jagadish Shettar here on Tuesday.Speaking to the media, Shettar said as the Central Government did not permit an SEZ in Kalaburagi district, it was proposed to establish SIRs for these three districts on the lines of Gujarat model.

He said instructions had been given to the officials to prepare a  draft bill for SIR and it would be placed in the legislature session in April. “Once SIRs are established, investors would get many facilities including subsidy,” he said.Shettar said industrial development was currently Bengaluru-centric and they wanted to distribute industries across the State by taking them to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

He said that after the road show in Hyderabad a year ago to attract investments, many investors had shown interest to invest in Karnataka. In the last one year, 60 projects of pharmaceutical industries have been cleared in the State. The government has proposed to conduct more road shows in different cities, he added. Answering a question, Shettar said that he has requested the Chief Minister to provide more grants to the Industry department for developing critical infrastructure.

The activities in the industrial sector have commenced as the skilled workers from different states have started coming back to Karnataka, he said.Shettar met many people from different walks of life on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, who have requested him to convince the Chief Minister to include a person from the region in the cabinet. “It is the prerogative of the CM to induct or drop anybody from the cabinet,” he said.

They have also expressed their displeasure over the neglect of the district. Shettar said that he has conveyed the feelings of the people of Kalaburagi district to the Chief Minister. Asked about the prospects of a ticket for his daughter-in-law Shraddha, who is daughter of late Union minister Suresh Angadi, for the byelections to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Shettar said that the family members of Angadi and a few others were trying their best in this regard. But the party in all probability will announce the candidate only after the announcement of the calendar of events for the election, he said.

