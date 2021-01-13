STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two men booked under new Cow Slaughter Act in Karnataka

Police sources said that the man named Shan was assaulted by some unidentified people for allegedly transporting the cows

Published: 13th January 2021 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: For the first time a person has been booked under the newly passed Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act-2020 in Chikkamagaluru. Sringeri police registered the case against a man, identified as Shan, for allegedly transporting cows to slaughterhouses. The police sources said that Shan was assaulted by some unidentified people for allegedly transporting the cows.

Two FIRs have been filed with regard to the incident which was reported on January 8. According to the first complaint lodged by Sringeri police station constable Dhanpal Naik, when he was at the Tanikodu check post on January 8, five people in a Omni car approached the check post at around 4 am asking if a vehicle carrying cows passed through the checkpost. When the constable said no, the unidentified five people took a u-turn and went towards Sringeri. At around 4.15 am the constable heard commotion near the check post and went there with another home guard staff. He noticed a damaged goods carrier in which
around 15 to 20 cows were loaded. He also notices blood stains. However, nobody was around the vehicle except four to five local residents. The constable lodged a case against the driver and owner of the vehicle for allegedly transporting the cows to slaughterhouse without any safety measures. The police arrested driver Shan later.

Later, a similar incident was reported near Kaimane. Constable Kumar H stated in a complaint that when he was returning from duty at around 7 am on January 8, a goods carrier was found stationed hazardously on the road. When approached, the driver of the vehicle was found lying with injuries. The driver was identified as Abid Ali. After feeding him water, he told the constable that some four people stopped the vehicle and attacked him. Later, Ali was shifted to Sringer hospital in an ambulance. He lodged the case against Ali for transporting the cows to slaughterhouses without any safety measure.

Sources said the accused drivers were illegally transporting cows in two containers to Mangaluru from Ranebennur near Davanagere. Two cases were booked under sections 5(restrictions on the transport of cattle) and 7 (prohibition of sale , purchase  or disposal  of cattle from slaughter) of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act-2020. Attackers are not traced yet and the cattle along
with vehicles are recovered.

SP MH Akshay was not available for comment but ASP Shruti told TNIE she had no information on that.

Cow Slaughter Act Karnataka cow slaughter act
