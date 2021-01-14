29500 doses of Covishield vaccine reaches Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: 29500 doses of Covishield vaccine (of 0.5 ml each) produced by Pune (Maharashtra) based Serum institute of India (SII) have reached Kalaburagi from Bengaluru on Thursday at 11 am amid police protection.

Kalaburagi DHO Dr. Rajashekhar Mali, RCHO Dr Mankar and staff of the DHO office were present in the old DHO office where at cold storage lab is presently existing to receive the container carrying Covishield vaccine by offering Puja.

Of the 29500 doses, Kalaburagi district has been allocated 12000 doses, Raichur district 9000 doses, Bidar district 5500 doses and Yadgir district 3000 doses. The officials of the health department of Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur districts have send vehicles to take the vaccine to their district and they were expected to reach the respective district by Friday morning.

Official sources told The New Indian Express that as on Tuesday evening, details of 21712 beneficiaries (Health Care Workers) of Kalaburagi district, 15270 beneficiaries of Raichur district, 10233 beneficiaries of Bidar district and about 6000 beneficiaries of Yadgir district have been uploaded in the CoWIN portal and vaccination of all these about 54000 beneficiaries would be completed in the first half of next week. The 4 districts have already received 29500 doses of vaccine and the remaining about 23000 doses of vaccine would be dispatched within a day or two, official sources said.

How the vaccination begins

The official sources said that 8 centres have been chosen in Kalaburagi district ( Taluk hospitals at Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Afzalpur, Aland and Sedam, GIMS Hospital Kalaburagi and Gobbur Rural Primary Health Centre of Afzalpur), 6 centres at Raichur (Taluk hospitals at Lingsugur, Manvi, Devadurga and Sindhanoor, RIMS Hospital of Raichur, and Chandrabana Rural Primary Health Centre of Raichur taluk), 6 centres at Bidar (Taluk hospitals at Aurad, Bhalki, Humnabad and Basavakalyan, BRIMS Hospital of Bidar and Primary health Centre of Anadoor) and 5 centres at Yadgir district (Taluk hospitals at Shahapur and Shorapur, Yadgir district hospital, Yargol Rural Primary Health Centre and Shorapur Urban Primary Health Centre) to take up vaccination drive on the first day of the launch of vaccination in the country on Saturday (January 16).

In each of these Centres vaccination would be injected to 100 beneficiaries on Saturday after the launch of the vaccination drive by the prime Minister narendra Modi at New Delhi. The sources said the officials of the health department have been instructed to select a Group 'D' employee in each Centre for taking up the first vaccination dose.

Later remaining 99 beneficiaries comprising all categories of Health Care Workers would be vaccinated on that day in the prescribed centres. After a break of one day on Sunday, the vaccination drive would be continued from Monday in more centres in all the district at the rate of one vaccination centre for each of 100 beneficiaries. It has been proposed to cover all the 54000 beneficiaries by Wednesday next week, sources said.

The vaccination drive would be supervised by the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts.