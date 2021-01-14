Adigas entices travel buffs with 72nd tourism manual

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Adigas Yatra released its 72nd year tourism manual, to facilitate easy visit of famous tourist places in the country, with the company following the Vocal for Local call constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IIT-M director Rohit Hangal released the new manual recently. The manual consists four main parts — Honeymoon Package, Customised Tours, Fixed Departures and Standard Tours.

The Honeymoon Package is of 3-12 days duration, apart from an over 20 days trip that includes the Himalayas, seashores, Kashmir, Shimla, Manali, Sikkim, Darjiling, Kodagu, Rajasthan, Goa, Andaman, Kerala and many more destinations. In the Customised Package, more than 250 popular tours are available. Standard and luxury hotel facilities are available, which tourists can opt for.

For more details, contact Adigas Yatras in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, on 080-2661 6678/ 70222 59008/ 96116 00810; Malleswaram: 080-2334 6678/ 70222 59003; Hubballi: 0836- 225 6678/ 80958 00701; or click on www.adigasyatra.com; or email to care@adigasyatra. com.