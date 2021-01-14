Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dares incumbent BS Yediyurappa to file pliant on alleged blackmail

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has dared Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to lodge complain on those blackmailing him with a secret CD.

He said that if the CD is fake and has been floated to blackmail, the Chief Minister should immediately complain to police "to know the truth behind such a conspiracy". "All can not be blackmailed and only a weak CM can be blackmailed to take them for a ride.. Let him complain. Let those blackmailing be from any political party," he dared.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Siddaramaiah said that he feels that the allegations may have some truth in them as they are levelled by his own party men. "A BJP MLA has openly claimed that many BJP leaders have got ministerial berth by blackmailing using a CD," he said.

He further said that the Congress has not made such charges as the ruling government will maintain that it is levelled by the Opposition party. "Let Yediyurappa lodge a complaint so that the truth will be known on whether the CM has acted under pressure for the sake of minesterial berths," he added.

Siddaramaiah also alleged family politics in Yediyurappa's government and "there are two Chief Ministers in the state as the real power is in the hands of his son". He claimed that the people of the state are fed up with the poor governance and they will soon make a decision in days to come.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the change of guard is on the cards. "Why was the cabinet expansion delayed for so long if there was no such proposal?" he asked.

He said that while Yediyurappa pleaded for a cabinet expansion, the CM has not yet clarified on dropping minister H Nagesh from the cabinet despite the latetr being part of "Operation Lotus" to bring the BJP government to power.

"Why did they admit Munirathna to BJP if he could not be made minister in the government Why was he assured of ministerial berth when they were aware of the pending court cases. On the other hand, Vishwanath has raised a hue and cry for not securing a cabinet berth," the Congress leader said.