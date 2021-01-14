STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Five MLCs, more than 50% of Cabinet from two districts

Ten Lingayats, including the chief minister and seven Vokkaligas in BS Yediyurappa’s 33-member cabinet make up for more than half of the ministerial cabinet with 51.51 per cent. 

Published: 14th January 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, state BJP President Nalin Kateel, Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh at the BJP convention in Beng

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two politically dominant castes put together make up only 32 per cent of the State’s total population.MLCs make up 15.5 per cent of the cabinet, some allege that a few regions have been decieved

Ten Lingayats, including the chief minister and seven Vokkaligas in BS Yediyurappa’s 33-member cabinet make up for more than half of the ministerial cabinet with 51.51 per cent. The two politically dominant castes put together only makeup 32 per cent of the State’s total population. The over-representation of the two castes have created restlessness among BJP workers and leaders. But the grouse over imbalance is not limited just to castes. Regional representation has also been an issue with many leaders including the likes of SA Ramadass and MP Renukacharya alleging their respective regions have been deceived. 

Eight of the cabinet ministers are from Bengaluru and five from Belagavi region making up 39.9 per cent of the cabinet. At the crux of the skewered regional representation as well as caste representation is BS Yediyurappa and the BJP’s commitment to MLAs of Congress-JDS coalition who jumped ships to bring the saffron party to power in Karnataka in 2019. 

“Apart from the regional and caste imbalance, the cabinet is also made up of five MLCs. This is unheard of in the recent past. People who have lost elections have been made ministers while those who fought and won seats are made to wait,” exclaimed a senior BJP National Executive team functionary. With the induction of CP Yogeshwar, MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar on Wednesday, the cabinet has five MLCs, including Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. 

The MLCs make up 15.5 per cent of the cabinet. Interestingly, 12 of the 33 ministers i.e., 36.36 per cent of the cabinet, is comprised of those legislators who jumped ships to the BJP from the Congress-JDS coalition government in 2019. All of the 12 MLAs have been given cabinet berths as a means for BS Yediyurappa to keep up his promise when they agreed to quit the coalition and join the BJP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp