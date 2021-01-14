STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC seeks details of infra provided to CEN stations

The Karnataka High Court has sought the details of infrastructure provided to the CEN (Cyber Crime, Economic and Narcotics) police stations in Bengaluru.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has sought the details of infrastructure provided to the CEN (Cyber Crime, Economic and Narcotics) police stations in Bengaluru. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after issuing a notice to the state government.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Sudha Katwa, advocate. Aggrieved by the alleged poor functioning of eight CEN police stations in Bengaluru due to shortage of technical staff, skilled police and resources, the petitioner stated that she had visited those stations along with her colleague for a reality check and found it to be true.

Though a representation was submitted to the respondentauthorities such as the Chief Secretary, the Director General and Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police to take corrective measures immediately, no steps were taken by them, the petitioner claimed. Hence, she has approached the HC with the PIL, she said.

The petitioner contended that the DG and IGP submitted a proposal to the state government in October 2019 to set up CEN police stations and provide a total 240 staffers -- 30 for each police station in each sub division. In response to this, the government in December 2019 sanctioned eight stations within the limits of Commissioner of Police and also fixed staff strength in respect of each station totalling 56, instead of 240.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp