BSY needs to reply to allegations of blackmail of BJP MLAs: UT Khader

“If someone insults the PM, only then it’s anti-national. Is insulting the CM not anti-national?” he asked. 

Published: 15th January 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress leader UT Khader on Thursday demanded a clarification from CM BS Yediyurappa and BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on allegations from disgruntled BJP MLAs that blackmail, money, and secret CDs were used to obtain ministerial berths.

Khader referred to Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar’s tweet which said that ‘he did not blackmail anyone to get the post’ and Basavaraj Patil Yatnal’s statement that ‘under money and secret CD quota, the CM offered cabinet berths’ and said that the CM owes a clarification regarding such statements. “If someone insults the PM, only then it’s anti-national. Is insulting the CM not anti-national?” he asked. 

