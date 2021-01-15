STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM allots Rs 10 crore grant for Panchamasali mutt

While speaking at the Hara Jatre programme in Harihar taluk, he said that the funds should be used for the uplift of the community and added that he would stand by the Panchamasali community.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that a grant of Rs 10 crore will be released for the development of the Panchamasali Guru Peetha at Harihar, and the funds will be released within three or four days. 

While speaking at the Hara Jatre programme in Harihar taluk, he said that the funds should be used for the uplift of the community and added that he would stand by the Panchamasali community. Remembering the services of the community during the Independence struggle and development of the country post Independence, he said,

“The community seer Vachananda Swamy has toured the length and breadth of the world and through his yoga, has gained lakhs of devotees, which is a great achievement for the community. This should be used effectively.” He added that the swami should work for the all-round development of the community.

“The state government has set up a development corporation for the Veerashaiva Lingayat community and Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the purpose,” he added. He said the state government’s move will help the socio-economic development of the community in the future.  Yediyurappa added that it was his government that gave 3B category to the Veerashaiva Panchamasali community and is taking them towards development slowly but steadily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Panchamasali Guru Peetha
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp