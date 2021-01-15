CM allots Rs 10 crore grant for Panchamasali mutt

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that a grant of Rs 10 crore will be released for the development of the Panchamasali Guru Peetha at Harihar, and the funds will be released within three or four days.

While speaking at the Hara Jatre programme in Harihar taluk, he said that the funds should be used for the uplift of the community and added that he would stand by the Panchamasali community. Remembering the services of the community during the Independence struggle and development of the country post Independence, he said,

“The community seer Vachananda Swamy has toured the length and breadth of the world and through his yoga, has gained lakhs of devotees, which is a great achievement for the community. This should be used effectively.” He added that the swami should work for the all-round development of the community.

“The state government has set up a development corporation for the Veerashaiva Lingayat community and Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the purpose,” he added. He said the state government’s move will help the socio-economic development of the community in the future. Yediyurappa added that it was his government that gave 3B category to the Veerashaiva Panchamasali community and is taking them towards development slowly but steadily.