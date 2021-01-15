Dharwad mishap survivor airlifted to Bengaluru in four hours

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: An injured woman passenger from the Dharwad mishap was airlifted to Bengaluru on Friday evening in an air ambulance. A team of doctors trained in handling trauma situations reached Hubballi and took the patient to Bengaluru. The woman has now been admitted to Manipal Hospital for further treatment.

Dr Shalini Nalawad, founder director of ICATT Air Ambulances said that the transfer of the accident survivor was a challenging case and the team handled it well.

"We had to stabilize the patients and also studied the case history and were in touch with the team of doctors who reached Hubballi through our command centre in Bengaluru. The team had to optimize her for the airlift and the team landed in Bengaluru on Friday evening. The patient, a 47-year-old woman sustained head injuries and she was under constant care of aeromedical commandos on board," she said.

"The condition of the patient is stable and a green corridor was created between HAL airport and Manipal Hospital in order to transfer the patient," she added.

COO of ICATT Satish Munoli said that the team took just four hours to mobilize everything and land at Hubballi airport on Friday. "Our team can reach any part of Karnataka within four hours during emergency and we are based in Bengaluru," he said.

Another injured, Asha Betur, was shifted to Davanagere hospital for further treatment. She had survived the accident with a few fractures. She and other two survivors were seated in the last row of the vehicle that met with an accident near Dharwad on Friday morning killing 11 people including two drivers.

Meanwhile the condition of the truck driver Basavraj Kadrolli remains critical, said the doctors attending him.