Ministers in, now wait for portfolios begins

The CM is also likely to wait till the situation calms down, as disgruntled MLAs are still showing their displeasure.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Umesh Katti

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven new ministers who took oath on Wednesday may have to wait for some time for their portfolios. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the party are busy with Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Karnataka this weekend.  The CM is also likely to wait till the situation calms down, as disgruntled MLAs are still showing their displeasure.

Besides which, the CM was busy in Bengaluru and Davanagere on Thursday. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that many ministers are keen on getting Power, Bengaluru Development and other portfolios now with Yediyurappa. “These cannot be given without discussion. It would add to the disgruntlement,” said sources.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa told TNIE that leaders are busy with Shah’s visit and portfolio allocation is unlikely to happen before January 18. Asked if there will be a reshuffle of portfolios, he said anything can happen. “The CM and party leaders will decide and send the list to Delhi,” he added.

The buzz is that Umesh Katti may get Power, MTB Nagaraj Housing, Aravind Limbavali Bengaluru Development, S Angara will get Kannada and Culture, and CP Yogeshwara will get Sports and Youth Services. Nagaraj, who was Housing Minister in the previous government, is said to be keen on the same post. Sources said Murugesh Nirani, who was Industries Minister earlier, wants the same portfolio, which is now with Jagadish Shettar. Limbavali, who has served as Higher Education and Health Minister, is likely to ask for Bengaluru Development.

A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said this time it will be a challenge for the CM as there are very few important portfolios left. R Shankar, who visited a temple in Mysuru, said the CM had assured him of giving a good portfolio when he had resigned from his assembly membership, and he is sure he will be given one.

