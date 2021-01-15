STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shah of all battles: Dissidents, loyalists eagerly wait for Home Minister’s visit 

The loyalists say that when Yediyurappa flew to New Delhi last week to meet Shah and Party President JP Nadda, no other important leader from Karnataka was present.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa performed Gau pooja at Konanakante Cross in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While dissidents in the BJP have been spewing spiteful reminders that Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival on January 16 will help initiate certain changes in the State leadership, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s loyalists say that on the contrary, his coming will strengthen their leader’s hands. 

The dissidents are hoping to get an audience with Shah, to speak of their grouses against the CM. Yediyurappa’s loyalists claim that Shah is visiting Bhadravathi in Yediyurappa’s home district Shivamogga, to send home the message that the party’s central leadership is strongly behind the Chief Minister. Shah is also likely to hold a one-on-one meeting with Yediyurappa during his Bengaluru visit. 

The loyalists say that when Yediyurappa flew to New Delhi last week to meet Shah and Party President JP Nadda, no other important leader from Karnataka was present. They said the rival group’s failed attempt to get Halappa Achar and chief whip Sunil Kumar into the cabinet shows its poor influence over the central leadership.

It is said that Yediyurappa and his loyalists have set up a team to cross-check misinformation being carried against the Chief Minister to the central leadership. This meant that many tales and truths carried to the central leadership have been exposed, and Yediyurappa’s position has been strengthened.    

Shah is due to arrive on Saturday, and leave on Sunday. He will participate in a few public functions, like the inaugural of Rapid Response Vehicles in Bengaluru and a road show in Belagavi. H Vishwanath, who moved from the JDS to the BJP, but lost out on a berth, said he has sought time with Amit Shah. CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, who is also unhappy, had rushed to Delhi to stake claim to a ministry. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp