STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Take your complaints to Delhi, BSY tells dissenters

A day after expanding his cabinet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was brimming with confidence on Thursday, hit back at the disgruntled legislators.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Vachananda Swamy of Panchamasali Gurupeetha offering ‘ellu-bella’ to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Harihar on Thursday | Express

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: A day after expanding his cabinet, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was brimming with confidence on Thursday, hit back at the disgruntled legislators. He advised them to take up their issues with the central leadership and not embarrass the party and the state government by making public statements.

Addressing the media at the GMIT helipad in the city, he stressed that he had the full backing of the party top leadership. Dissenting legislators can take their complaint to the Delhi leaders, who will decide on it, he remarked in a warning tone. He also said that he has no objecting to MLAs lodging complaints against him with the top brass.

“I have no fear of any CD. The cabinet was expanded as per the directions of the BJP national leadership. All the options were weighed before the expansion was taken up and the best interests of the party have been safeguarded. As per the directions of high command, one berth is still kept vacant,” the CM noted.

Many BJP legislators had expressed displeasure after seven new ministers — Umesh Katti, C P Yogeshwara, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara, M T B Nagaraj, R Shankar and Aravind Limbavali — were inducted into the cabinet on Wednesday. Some legislators had even questioned the induction of MLCs and the regional disparity in representation of districts.

Shah will clear air about bypoll candidate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Karnataka from January 16 is significant for the state BJP unit and Yediyurappa in many ways, as the chief minister tries to stem the dissent against him by a section of the party leaders. Shah will be addressing a mammoth gathering to felicitate the newly elected gram panchayat membe r s at the‘Jana Sevak Samavesha’.

This is being seen as a morale booster for the BJP cadre before the Zilla and Taluk panchayat polls that are scheduled to be held in April/May. Shah’s visit will also clear air on the candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat which has fallen vacant with the death of the former Union minister Suresh Angadi.

Yogeshwar had to raise Rs 9 cr loan: Jarkiholi
Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Thursday stirred a hornet’s nest when he said that Minister C P Yogeshwar had worked hard to unite rebel legislators prior to the formation of the BJP government and, in the process, raised Rs 9 crore loan by mortgaging his house besides borrowing money from Minister M T B Nagaraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp