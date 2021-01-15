Wooed by concessions, investors go North

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The cabinet sub-committee of the State government has given all necessary clearances for a Consumer Durable Electronics and Durable Goods (CEDG) cluster to be set up by Aequs SEZ Private Limited, and a packaging solutions unit by UFlex Limited. The companies are together investing around Rs 5,000 crore, and are likely to generate over 20,000 jobs.

Aequs is developing the CEDG cluster on 350 acres in the Itigatti-Gamanagatti area between Hubballi and Dharwad, with an investment of Rs 3,524 crore, and will create around 20,000 jobs. The cluster has the status of Special Economic Zone and provides plug-and-play infrastructure to other companies, both domestic and foreign. As many as 82 units are likely to be set up here.

Noida-based UFlex, India’s largest multinational packaging company, will manufacture flexible packing film on around 50 acres of land in Mummigatti, on the outskirts of Dharwad. The company will invest around Rs 1,464 crore and operate throughout South India from here. Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told TNIE that the cabinet sub-committee recently chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa cleared both investment proposals, for which the finance department had given its nod a few days ago. “Realising these investments will prove a gamechanger for Hubballi-Dharwad and North Karnataka,” he added.

Apart from concessions and subsidies in the new industrial policy and SEZ norms, the State government has extended more benefits to Aequs, such as 25 per cent capital investment subsidy and 20 per cent for other companies investing there, besides deferring payment for land. The land, acquired by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, has been offered at a concessional rate.

Shettar noted that UFlex, which has manufacturing units in India, UAE, Mexico, Poland, Egypt and USA, wanted to set up its unit at Bengaluru for its South India operations, but opted for Dharwad after officials explained the benefits of investing in Tier-II cities. The unit will generate 900-1,000 direct jobs. Land will soon be transferred to both companies which are in a hurry to start operations and are ready withtheir plans to build the necessary infrastructure, Shettar said.

FMCG cluster in pipeline

As per the recommendations of the vision group led by Ullas Kamat, the industries department submitted a proposal to the finance department for setting up a Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) cluster at Dharwad. A consortium of FMCG companies will invest about Rs 7,500 crore in three phases — Rs 2,500 crore in each phase — to generate over one lakh jobs.

Shettar said the vision group has proposed some more concessions regarding tax, duty, subsidy and land prices for developing the labour-intensive cluster. He was hopeful of convincing finance officials, with Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta taking up the issues with them next week.

