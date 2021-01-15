‘Yogeshwar raised Rs 9 crore loan to unite MLAs’

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Operation Lotus, which helped the BJP come to power in Karnataka with the help of 17 legislators of other parties, no doubt saw crores of rupees changing hands. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as much as confirmed this in Belagavi on Thursday, when he said that MLA C P Yogeshwar had struggled to unite legislators prior to formation of the BJP government.

In the process, he raised a loan of `9 crore by mortgaging his house, besides borrowing money from Minister MTB Nagaraj. Responding to questions about the rising discontent among BJP leaders, Jarkiholi said that all those inducted into the cabinet deserved their berths. He said Yogeshwar had struggled to form the BJP government, leaving no stone unturned to unite the MLAs (17 who defected to the BJP), and had also faced health problems.

“He raised Rs 9 crore as loan against his house and borrowed money from Minister Nagaraj,’’ said Jarkiholi. “We had to stay away from our families for 14 to 15 months (during Operation Lotus). It was not easy for us,’’ he said, recalling the “challenging” task the MLAs had on hand to get the BJP to power.

Rubbishing threats by several disgruntled party MLAs, Jarkiholi said it was impossible to threaten Yediyurappa as he would never get intimidated by blackmail tactics.

The threat by some leaders that they would release CDs to nail some ministers in the government will not materialise, he said, asking MLA Renukacharya to release documents which he claimed could put a minister in trouble.