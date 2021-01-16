STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Activists want bustard habitat restored

According to Martin, due to the disturbance caused by men and machines, the breeding birds seem to have disappeared. “They were seen till the construction activity started in 2019.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

(File picture) Great Indian Bustards in Siruguppa | Samad Kottur

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although all construction activities has stopped in the Great Indian Bustard breeding area of Siruguppa, wildlife activists are looking for “mitigation measures” from GIB experts to bring back these critically endangered birds. In this regard, the High Court recently directed the State government to appoint an ‘expert’ from a government-based agency who can suggest corrective measures in the wake of disastrous construction activity by the forest department here. 

The court asked the government to make a statement, on whether it was willing to appoint an expert from Bombay Natural History Society or Wildlife Institute of India to study the “affected grassland habitat” of the birds. The court said the expert should have worked with GIB and published scientific papers, so as to study the problem and suggest mitigation measures in their habitat.

Santosh Martin, wildlife conservationist who filed a PIL, raised objections to the appointment of a primatologist from Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, instead of a GIB expert like Asad R Rahmani, former director, BNHS, or Dr M K Ranjitsinh, wildlife expert.

According to Martin, due to the disturbance caused by men and machines, the breeding birds seem to have disappeared. “They were seen till the construction activity started in 2019. I raised objections against the ‘conservation measures’ taken up by DCF, Ballari, as also the forest department-appointed expert from SACON to prepare the observation report, as he is a primatologist with little or no experience of GIB,” he said.  GIB experts say the birds have moved away, maybe to adjacent areas, and could not be traced. Every year, chicks were observed in this area, but were not seen last year.

In 2016-17, a rapid assessment in Siruguppa revealed 12 birds within 50 sqkm along the Karnataka-Andhra border. A male, female and juvenile GIB were photographed in a single frame. Now, just 100 metres from here stands a two-storied anti-poaching camp. Building towers and electric lines are fatal for them as they don’t have a clear frontal view and can be killed.

The expert team that visited Siruguppa said all buildings, electric lines, borewells, trees etc are disastrous for the birds’ survival and should be removed. Siruguppa area was earmarked for GIB protection after the GIB pioneer group alerted the forest department, which in turn managed to acquire land for the birds. As part of compensatory afforestation, the Jindal Group purchased 250 acres of agricultural land and handed it over to the state forest department a few years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bustard
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp