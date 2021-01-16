STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ambulance driver who ferried 100s of COVID dead bodies among the first to receive vaccine in Mysuru

Sandesh said he is more than happy to be the first recipient in Mysuru among his friends.

Published: 16th January 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sandesh U

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

MYSURU: 28-year-old Sandesh U, who was the first to get vaccinated in Mysuru city said this is one reassuring event after months of carrying covid patients and dead bodies. KR Hospital's ambulance driver has transported dead bodies of over a hundred victims of the virus so far.

"The most chilling one was to carry the body of a 11-year-old and her father a day later. Those were the most struggling days and now with the vaccine finally out it feels much confident to work," said Sandesh.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccination drive launched in Kerala, compulsory observation after getting shot

Working as a contract worker for the past two years at KR Hospital, he is the lone son and breadwinner of the family. Sandesh said he is more than happy to be the first recipient in Mysuru among his friends.
When asked about the apprehensions and concerns about the after-effects and safety of the vaccine, he was optimistic. "I was not afraid of COVID itself. I took all the precautions when doing duty never said no to carrying patients or bodies. Now, I am not afraid of taking the vaccination either, " he said adding that he had cleared all his doubts from doctors.

ALSO READ | Meet S Kistamma: Gandhi Hospital's sanitation worker who received first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Telangana

After getting the vaccine shot, Sandesh was put on observation for 30 minutes. He said he would return to duty at the earliest and continue ferrying patients. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka covid vaccination COVID vaccine Covidshield Covaxin COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp