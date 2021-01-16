Ambulance driver who ferried 100s of COVID dead bodies among the first to receive vaccine in Mysuru

Ajith MS By

Express News Service

MYSURU: 28-year-old Sandesh U, who was the first to get vaccinated in Mysuru city said this is one reassuring event after months of carrying covid patients and dead bodies. KR Hospital's ambulance driver has transported dead bodies of over a hundred victims of the virus so far.

"The most chilling one was to carry the body of a 11-year-old and her father a day later. Those were the most struggling days and now with the vaccine finally out it feels much confident to work," said Sandesh.

Working as a contract worker for the past two years at KR Hospital, he is the lone son and breadwinner of the family. Sandesh said he is more than happy to be the first recipient in Mysuru among his friends.

When asked about the apprehensions and concerns about the after-effects and safety of the vaccine, he was optimistic. "I was not afraid of COVID itself. I took all the precautions when doing duty never said no to carrying patients or bodies. Now, I am not afraid of taking the vaccination either, " he said adding that he had cleared all his doubts from doctors.

After getting the vaccine shot, Sandesh was put on observation for 30 minutes. He said he would return to duty at the earliest and continue ferrying patients.