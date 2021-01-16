STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Amit Shah in Bengaluru on Saturday to launch police projects

An RAF battalion has been a pending demand for Karnataka for more than two years.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Emergency Response Support Systems, which will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rehearsal in Bengaluru on Friday | nagaraja Gadekal

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive at the HAL Airport around 11.30 am on Saturday. He will directly leave for Bhadravathi in Shivamogga for the ground-breaking ceremony for a new Rapid Action Force (RAF) unit. 

An RAF battalion has been a pending demand for Karnataka for more than two years. The State Government had allocated 50 acres of land at Bhadravathi for the RAF, but the work could not take off. 
“Each time there was a need for RAF deployment, the State had to request the neighbouring states. There are Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) units in Bengaluru, but they are training units and not meant for deployment,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity. 

Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah will return to Bengaluru in the evening and flag off a fleet of 150 Emergency Response Support Systems - 112 vehicles from the grandstand at Vidhana Soudha. He will then virtually inaugurate the India Reserve Battalion Police (IRBP) unit and the ‘Police Gruha 2025’, under which 10,500 police quarters will be constructed in the State with an outlay of Rs 2,700 crore. 

The Cabinet has approved it two days ago. The State Government under ‘Police Gruha 2020’ has constructed 11,000 police quarters at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore. Out of these, only 600 are remaining to be handed over. The Home Minister may have a review meeting with senior police officers, though the agenda for it has not been decided, said sources from the department.

Shah will stay the night in Bengaluru and will leave for Belagavi on Sunday for a political programme. The police have made elaborate bandobast and stringent security arrangements for the VVIP visit.

Discussion on to relax Covid rules: Savadi
Belagavi: Stating that the Covid situation in the state has come under control to a great extent, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Friday that discussions are on to relax Covid rules. He was in Belagavi on Friday to review arrangements for the Jana Sevak Samavesha. Responding to allegations by opposition leaders that the BJP is holding Shah’s event violating Covid guidelines, Savadi said many political parties have organised events on a massive scale during elections in Bihar and other parts. “The Covid situation in the state is coming under control and there is no threat from the pandemic,” he added. Measures are being taken to ensure that all Covid guidelines, including wearing of mask, are followed strictly by those participating at Shah’s event he said.  

‘Shah must talk to farmers in Belagavi’
Belagavi: Leaders of various farmer organisations in Belagavi have invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for talks over the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi that is going on for the past two months. They threatened to launch an agitation in Belagavi on Saturday if Shah did not turn up for the discussion with them. Chonnappa Pujeri, state president of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Harisu Sene, told media persons in 
Belagavi on Friday that the Centre is unwilling to repeal farm laws, though farmers were protesting in New Delhi. The Centre is not ready to reconsider its decision despite the Supreme Court directing it to protect farmers’ interests. Calling the new laws anti-farmer, Pujeri said farmers across the country will not accept such policies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah bengaluru
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp