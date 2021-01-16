Amit Shah in Bengaluru on Saturday to launch police projects

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive at the HAL Airport around 11.30 am on Saturday. He will directly leave for Bhadravathi in Shivamogga for the ground-breaking ceremony for a new Rapid Action Force (RAF) unit.

An RAF battalion has been a pending demand for Karnataka for more than two years. The State Government had allocated 50 acres of land at Bhadravathi for the RAF, but the work could not take off.

“Each time there was a need for RAF deployment, the State had to request the neighbouring states. There are Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) units in Bengaluru, but they are training units and not meant for deployment,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

Shah will return to Bengaluru in the evening and flag off a fleet of 150 Emergency Response Support Systems - 112 vehicles from the grandstand at Vidhana Soudha. He will then virtually inaugurate the India Reserve Battalion Police (IRBP) unit and the ‘Police Gruha 2025’, under which 10,500 police quarters will be constructed in the State with an outlay of Rs 2,700 crore.

The Cabinet has approved it two days ago. The State Government under ‘Police Gruha 2020’ has constructed 11,000 police quarters at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore. Out of these, only 600 are remaining to be handed over. The Home Minister may have a review meeting with senior police officers, though the agenda for it has not been decided, said sources from the department.

Shah will stay the night in Bengaluru and will leave for Belagavi on Sunday for a political programme. The police have made elaborate bandobast and stringent security arrangements for the VVIP visit.

Discussion on to relax Covid rules: Savadi

Belagavi: Stating that the Covid situation in the state has come under control to a great extent, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Friday that discussions are on to relax Covid rules. He was in Belagavi on Friday to review arrangements for the Jana Sevak Samavesha. Responding to allegations by opposition leaders that the BJP is holding Shah’s event violating Covid guidelines, Savadi said many political parties have organised events on a massive scale during elections in Bihar and other parts. “The Covid situation in the state is coming under control and there is no threat from the pandemic,” he added. Measures are being taken to ensure that all Covid guidelines, including wearing of mask, are followed strictly by those participating at Shah’s event he said.

‘Shah must talk to farmers in Belagavi’

Belagavi: Leaders of various farmer organisations in Belagavi have invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for talks over the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi that is going on for the past two months. They threatened to launch an agitation in Belagavi on Saturday if Shah did not turn up for the discussion with them. Chonnappa Pujeri, state president of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Harisu Sene, told media persons in

Belagavi on Friday that the Centre is unwilling to repeal farm laws, though farmers were protesting in New Delhi. The Centre is not ready to reconsider its decision despite the Supreme Court directing it to protect farmers’ interests. Calling the new laws anti-farmer, Pujeri said farmers across the country will not accept such policies.