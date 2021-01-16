STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP core committee may discuss zilla, taluk polls

The key point under discussion will be continued revitalisation of the party at all levels to ensure its winning streak.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections, by-elections to Maski, 
Basavakalyan and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, and the selection of final candidates, among other issues, are likely to be discussed at the BJP core committee meeting on Saturday evening. 

Besides these issues, the assigning of responsibilities and recent showing in Gram Panchayat polls are also likely to come up. The meeting will be followed by dinner at the Windsor Manor. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who still retains considerable control of the party, national organising general secretary B L Santhosh, State in-charge general secretary Arun Singh, General Secretary CT Ravi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and senior leaders, including Deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister Arvind Limbavali and others, will be present at the meeting. 

The key point under discussion will be continued revitalisation of the party at all levels to ensure its winning streak. Preparations for the next assembly elections in 2023 and parliamentary elections in 2024 are also likely to be discussed. Dissidents are wondering if the recent unhappiness in the BJP, following the cabinet expansion, will reflect in the core committee meeting. 

Outbursts by cabinet aspirants and others, which embarrassed the party, may also be discussed. The party said this issue may not figure in the core committee meeting because there are other platforms to address it. CM Yediyurappa is expected to take a BSF helicopter to Shivamogga a little before noon, to participate in a string of programmes, and fly back in the evening to participate in the core committee meeting.

Ministerial berth is a closed chapter: Munirathna
Davangere: For the time being, getting a ministerial berth is a closed chapter and there is no need to criticise or react, said BJP MLA N Munirathna here on Friday. “Instead, I will focus on the development of my constituency, RR Nagar,” he added. “I may need some more time to become a minister and when the time comes, everything will be alright. I still don’t know what stopped the CM from making me a minister,” he added. On the CD issue being discussed by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, he said, “If they have some proof, they should come out with it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp