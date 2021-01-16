BJP core committee may discuss zilla, taluk polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections, by-elections to Maski,

Basavakalyan and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, and the selection of final candidates, among other issues, are likely to be discussed at the BJP core committee meeting on Saturday evening.

Besides these issues, the assigning of responsibilities and recent showing in Gram Panchayat polls are also likely to come up. The meeting will be followed by dinner at the Windsor Manor. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who still retains considerable control of the party, national organising general secretary B L Santhosh, State in-charge general secretary Arun Singh, General Secretary CT Ravi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and senior leaders, including Deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister Arvind Limbavali and others, will be present at the meeting.

The key point under discussion will be continued revitalisation of the party at all levels to ensure its winning streak. Preparations for the next assembly elections in 2023 and parliamentary elections in 2024 are also likely to be discussed. Dissidents are wondering if the recent unhappiness in the BJP, following the cabinet expansion, will reflect in the core committee meeting.

Outbursts by cabinet aspirants and others, which embarrassed the party, may also be discussed. The party said this issue may not figure in the core committee meeting because there are other platforms to address it. CM Yediyurappa is expected to take a BSF helicopter to Shivamogga a little before noon, to participate in a string of programmes, and fly back in the evening to participate in the core committee meeting.

Ministerial berth is a closed chapter: Munirathna

Davangere: For the time being, getting a ministerial berth is a closed chapter and there is no need to criticise or react, said BJP MLA N Munirathna here on Friday. “Instead, I will focus on the development of my constituency, RR Nagar,” he added. “I may need some more time to become a minister and when the time comes, everything will be alright. I still don’t know what stopped the CM from making me a minister,” he added. On the CD issue being discussed by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, he said, “If they have some proof, they should come out with it.”