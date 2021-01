By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Former CM Siddaramaiah advised Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to hold a probe by an independent agency and clear the air over CD allegations.

He said a proper probe can bring the culprits to the dock. Terming BJP members as blackmailers, Siddaramaiah said, “The government was formed by spending hundreds of crores of rupees, hence issues of the CD and other things have come up,” he added.