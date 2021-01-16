COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Kolar and Chikballapur, medical staff first to get shots

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR/CHIKBALLAPUR: A non-clinical staff member of the district hospital was the first person in Kolar to be vaccinated with Covishield, said District Surgeon and Senior Nodal Officer Dr SG Narayanaswamy.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Narayanaswamy said there are 35 non-clinical staff at the hospital, of whom Anitha was chosen for the first vaccination.

Speaking to Express, Anitha said, "Initially, I was feeling scared but later I gained confidence that nothing will happen. After the vaccination, I am normal. Family members called and enquired about my health. I told them I am fine."

Dr Narayanaswamy said after the drive commenced, all the people vaccinated were subsequently monitored.

Kolar MP S Muniswamy, Kolar MLA K Srinivasa Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama, SP Karthick Reddy, District Health Officer Dr Vijaya Kumar and Surveillance Officer Dr Charani were present.

In Chikballapur, the first vaccination was given to Chandrakala, a non-clinical group D worker in the district hospital.

The drive took place in the presence of Deputy Commissioner R Latha and District Surgeon Indira.

Speaking to Express, Latha said all the people who were vaccinated are being keenly monitored.