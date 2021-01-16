Excise DC directed to go on compulsory leave for violation of rules

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Excise department deputy commissioner Nagashayana who violated all the

rules was directed to go on compulsory leave by district in-charge minister B Sriramulu on Saturday.

At the tri-monthly review meeting held by the minister, it was found that the official was involved in lot of irregularities while permitting opening of a wineshop in the rural area of the district.

Minister further directed the official to go on compulsory leave. Minister further alleged that the official was involved in illegal

sales of the liquor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and all the documents to prove the charges are with him and called the higher authorities of the department directing the concerned officer to suspend Nagashayana immediately for violation of the rules.

