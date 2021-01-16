STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IAS officer feeds tusker, draws greens’ ire

State Wildlife Board member Joseph Hoover said it was baffling that the Forest Department even allowed such a thing. “The tusker is a frequent visitor to the temple.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

IAS officer B B Cauvery

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted in Bengaluru has found herself in a spot after photos of her feeding a wild tusker at Gopalaswamy Hills at Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) started floating on social media. Wildlife activists have criticised the officer saying that she violated wildlife regulations.

The officer, B B Cauvery, who is currently posted as the Director, Directorate of Urban Development Department, on Thursday fed a wild tusker during her visit to the Venugopalaswamy temple atop Gopalaswamy Hills in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

Onlookers, who had taken pictures of the officer feeding the tusker on the occasion of Sankranti festival, uploaded them on social media, which led to wildlife activists and others training their guns on her. While netizens criticised her for getting VIP treatment at the temple, as she had earlier served as the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar, activists pointed out that the officer had advertently or inadvertently violated wildlife regulations .

State Wildlife Board member Joseph Hoover said it was baffling that the Forest Department even allowed such a thing. “The tusker is a frequent visitor to the temple. The jumbo obviously comes to relish the goodies offered by animal-friendly temple staff. But the fallout of this could impact local communities which live on the periphery of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The tusker could enter hamlets expecting people to offer fruits. If, and when, there is a human casualty, the tusker will be branded as a rogue elephant, captured and consigned to an elephant camp,” he rued. He pointed out that had the Range Forest Officer of Gopalaswamy Betta range been vigilant, he would have cautioned the temple staff to avoid such offerings.

Since the tusker is a frequent visitor to the temple atop Himavad Gopalaswamy Hills in BTR, it is called as ‘Gopala Bhakta’. Commenting on the incident, BTR director S R Natesh said Forest Department officials were not at the spot at the time of the incident. “We came to know about it through social media. We are examining the case and also the role of the temple staff. We will take a suitable decision in this regard soon,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officer Elephant
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp