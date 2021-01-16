Karnataka: BJP MP to use MPLADS fund to print, distribute book on Constitution

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran politician and BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad has made a unique move -- distribute 'Samvidhana Odi' (book on Constitution) to 12,000 students in Pre-University college in his Chamrajnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The MP said he would use his MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds to print the books.

Prasad, a six-time MP, had in the past utilised MPLADS funds for the construction of Ambedkar Bhavans in all taluks with the best infrastructure, a reading room and a library with a concept that it should be the centre of social gathering.

The Ambedkar Bhavans are now being used for various activities such as classes for competitive exams and weddings. The MP said once the then Defence Minister George Fernandes was stunned to see that mega Ambedkar Bhavans constructed by utilising MPLADS funds and was encouraged to build similar buildings in his constituency in Bihar.

Srinivasa Prasad said that he was impressed with Justice Nagmohan Das' book on the Constitution that covers all its important features. This book is written in simple language. The students should not see the Constitution as a complex legal document only meant for legal experts, the MP added.

He further said that he has sought permission from Justice Nagmohan Das to print and distribute his book among students in the Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have already held talks with the state Education Minister Suresh Kumar who will launch the book distribution programme," Prasad said and added that he is planning to seek the opinion of legal experts so that a book can be written on the efforts of Ambedkar while writing the Constitution along with the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, and the Directive Principles of State Policy.