STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: BJP MP to use MPLADS fund to print, distribute book on Constitution

V Srinivasa Prasad said he will distribute 'Samvidhana Odi' to 12,000 students in Pre-University college in his Chamrajnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 16th January 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran politician and BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad has made a unique move -- distribute 'Samvidhana Odi' (book on Constitution) to 12,000 students in Pre-University college in his Chamrajnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The MP said he would use his MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds to print the books. 

Prasad, a six-time MP, had in the past utilised MPLADS funds for the construction of Ambedkar Bhavans in all taluks with the best infrastructure, a reading room and a library with a concept that it should be the centre of social gathering.

The Ambedkar Bhavans are now being used for various activities such as classes for competitive exams and weddings. The MP said once the then Defence Minister George Fernandes was stunned to see that mega Ambedkar Bhavans constructed by utilising MPLADS funds and was encouraged to build similar buildings in his constituency in Bihar.

Srinivasa Prasad said that he was impressed with Justice Nagmohan Das' book on the Constitution that covers all its important features. This book is written in simple language. The students should not see the Constitution as a complex legal document only meant for legal experts, the MP added.

He further said that he has sought permission from Justice Nagmohan Das to print and distribute his book among students in the Lok Sabha constituency. 

"I have already held talks with the state Education Minister Suresh Kumar who will launch the book distribution programme," Prasad said and added that he is planning to seek the opinion of legal experts so that a book can be written on the efforts of Ambedkar while writing the Constitution along with the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, and the Directive Principles of State Policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samvidhana Odi V Srinivasa Prasad BJP Karnataka MPLADs fund
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi gets emotional as he thanks frontline workers during Covid-19 vaccine launch
Gallery
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp