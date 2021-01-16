STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor reshuffle likely, Limbavali eyes Bengaluru development

Ashoka too keen on portfolio; Chief Minister has to take care of Katti, Nirani too.
 

Published: 16th January 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Aravind Limbavali. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may effect a minor reshuffle of portfolios while allocating responsibilities to new ministers inducted into the cabinet on Wednesday. Yediyurappa on Friday said that he is planning to allocate portfolios to seven new ministers after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on Saturday and Sunday. 

He did not, however, react to a question whether there will be a reallocation of portfolios to existing and senior ministers too. Yediyurappa will travel with Shah to Bhadravati on Saturday and again to Belagavi on Sunday. Shah, during his visit, will take part in various programmes in Shivamogga, Belagavi, Bagalkote and Bengaluru.

It is a challenge for the chief minister to allocate portfolios. “He cannot give away all the departments he is holding to the new ministers, who are eyeing big portfolios. He has to strike a balance between newcomers and other ministers. In the process, there might be some minor reshuffle of portfolios,’’ said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity. 

Expectations of new ministers are high. Minister R Shankar had earlier said, “When I resigned, the CM had assured me a good and big portfolio. I am sure, he will do it now.” BJP sources said that of the new ministers, Aravind Limbavali is eyeing the Bengaluru Development Ministry, while Revenue Minister R Ashoka too is keen on the post. 

“If Limbavali or Ashoka is given the portfolio, there will be a minor reshuffle among senior ministers,” the sources added. There is a buzz that Ashoka is also demanding Home, while Bommai, who is holding the portfolio now, is keen on water resources. Ramesh Jarkiholi wants Power, they said. Of the seven new ministers inducted, Umesh Katti, Murugesh Nirani and Aravind Limbavali are seniors. The chief minister also has his task cut out in allocating portfolios to S Angara, C P Yogeshwar, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj. 

Between them, the chief minister and Deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayan hold a number of portfolios, including Finance, Power, Bengaluru Development, Information and Public Relations, Small-Scale Industries, Backward Classes Welfare, Tourism, Kannada and Culture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Development.

Ministerial berth is a closed chapter: Munirathna

Davangere: For the time being, getting a ministerial berth is a closed chapter and there is no need to criticise or react, said BJP MLA N Munirathna here on Friday. “Instead, I will focus on the development of my constituency, RR Nagar,” he added. “I may need some more time to become a minister and when the time comes, everything will be alright. I still don’t know what stopped the CM from making me a minister,” he added. On the CD issue being discussed by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, he said, “If they have some proof, they should come out with it.” ENS

