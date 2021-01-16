Two more duping cases filed against conman Yuvaraj Swamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two more FIRs were filed against conman Yuvaraj Swamy in Jnana Bharathi police station. A senior police officer said that in one of the FIRs, complainant Narasimha Swamy, a resident of Kamalanagar, claimed that in 2019, Swamy had taken Rs 70 lakh from him, promising that he would be promoted as the assistant executive engineer in a government department.

In the other case, complainant Govindaiah alleged that he had paid `30 lakh to Swamy after he promised to use his contacts to make his son-in-law the marketing manager of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). This apart, Swamy had allegedly told him that the son-in-law’s salary will be Rs 80,000 per month.

Govindaiah’s relative Lokesh, a cab driver, used to pick and drop Swamy from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The accused had told Lokesh that he was an RSS leader and friends with many politicians and ministers, and had asked him to get in touch if he or anyone wanted a government job.

Lokesh informed the same to Govindaiah. The duo met Swamy at the latter’s house in Nagarabhavi.So far, nine cases have been registered against Swamy and CCB is probing the charges.