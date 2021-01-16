STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two more duping cases filed against conman Yuvaraj Swamy

Govindaiah’s relative Lokesh, a cab driver, used to pick and drop Swamy from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Published: 16th January 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Yuvaraj Swamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two more FIRs were filed against conman Yuvaraj Swamy in Jnana Bharathi police station. A senior police officer said that in one of the FIRs, complainant Narasimha Swamy, a resident of Kamalanagar, claimed that in 2019, Swamy had taken Rs 70 lakh from him, promising that he would be promoted as the assistant executive engineer in a government department. 

In the other case, complainant Govindaiah alleged that he had paid `30 lakh to Swamy after he promised to use his contacts to make his son-in-law the marketing manager of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). This apart, Swamy had allegedly told him that the son-in-law’s salary will be Rs 80,000 per month.

Govindaiah’s relative Lokesh, a cab driver, used to pick and drop Swamy from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The accused had told Lokesh that he was an RSS leader and friends with many politicians and ministers, and had asked him to get in touch if he or anyone wanted a government job.

Lokesh informed the same to Govindaiah. The duo met Swamy at the latter’s house in Nagarabhavi.So far, nine cases have been registered against Swamy and CCB is probing the charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
conman Yuvaraj Swamy
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp