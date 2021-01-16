Youth Congress elections: Voter verification may delay results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The announcement of results for the State Youth Congress elections are likely to be delayed as the party is scrutinising the votes. Sources in the party said since the voting to elect new president of State Youth Congress was done online, verification of votes is being done to ensure that the elections are fair.

Counting of votes is likely to be taken up anytime between January 20 to 25, after the voter verification process is completed. While the verification process may delay announcement of results, the party is keen to ensure that the votes are authentic and there is no malpractice, sources said and added that the party had done a similar verification when the online membership drive was taken up.

Sources in the party said as per the tentative schedule, the results were to be announced on January 20 and it may be delayed by a few days as verification of votes take time. Out of around 4.5 lakh votes, at least 1.92 lakh members had voted during the online voting.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar had earlier stated that as the president of the state unit of the party, he was not supporting any candidate in the elections that are being held to encourage young leaders in the party.