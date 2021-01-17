STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

62% of target get the jab, says Sudhakar

No adverse reaction reported; more people expected from today, says Health Minister 

Published: 17th January 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar speaks to the media after a video conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming it a historic day, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that he is happy with the 62 per cent turnout of beneficiaries who received the jab on the first day of the vaccine rollout.

Of the 21,568 people who were to get the vaccine on Day 1, 13,408 turned up. No adverse reactions were reported for either Covishield or Covaxin, except for the pain at the site of injection, redness and swelling which went away without treatment after half-an-hour. 

“We did not give the vaccine to people with comorbidities today, though they turned up. This is a positive number and the count is till 4 pm. Karnataka’s turnout will be more than the national average. The highest number of beneficiaries were in Kodagu district with 84 per cent, followed by Uttara Kannada with 80 per cent,” he said.

“Dakshina Kannada recorded 37 per cent. We don’t know why of the 600 listed, only 223 got the vaccine. I request people not to be anxious. BBMP limits saw a turnout of 65 per cent and Bengaluru Urban 53 per cent. The numbers were low at Mallasandra UPHC at 28 per cent,” he said.

He was confident that more people will come forward from Sunday when more private hospitals will administer the vaccine. In a video-conference with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Sudhakar said that 8 lakh doses for 7.43 lakh people in Phase-1 will suffice for only half the people (as there are two doses). He requested 8 lakh more doses, which Vardhan agreed to allocate.

“The drive was supposed to take place from 9 am to 5 pm, but due to PM Modi’s address, it started at 11.30 am and noon at some places. Dr Sudarshan, chairman of Covid Technical Advisory Committee, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals and retired virologist from NIMHANS V Ravi, who are in the 60-65 age group, took the vaccine,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar COVID 19 Covid vaccination
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi gets emotional as he thanks frontline workers during Covid-19 vaccine launch
Gallery
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp