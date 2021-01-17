Berth aspirants must stop barbs, says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Acts of indiscipline and critical public statements by BJP ministerial aspirants should stop. Remember, the party comes first,’’ was Home Minister Amit Shah’s message to party leaders at the high-profile BJP core committee meeting on Saturday evening.

Though he did not take the names of any legislators who have been attacking the state leadership, his message was largely aimed at aggrieved legislators who are going to the media to make personal charges against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Shah said they should not indulge in acts of indiscipline and work for the party. National General Secretary Organising B L Santhosh, national general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh, Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, union ministers -- Pralhad Joshi and Sadananda Gowda, national general secretary C T Ravi, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, state general secretary organising Arun Kumar, ministers R Ashok, KS Eshwarappa and Arvind Limbavali were present at the meeting.

The core committee was scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm, but was delayed by nearly 50 minutes. It concluded by 10.30 pm. It was expected to take up organisational issues and candidates for the upcoming polls, but did not have time, party sources said.