I will take the vaccine when told, says BSY

BENGALURU: Urging health workers and others to take the Covid-19 vaccine without any apprehension, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he will take the shot when he is advised to do so.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Yediyurappa said, “In Karnataka, we have identified 243 centres, and in each centre, 100 people will get vaccinated in a day.

The numbers will increase gradually. Many, including senior medical experts like Dr Sudarshan Balal, are taking this vaccine. One need not be skeptical or fearful as the vaccine is from India. Karnataka has sufficient cold storage facilities for the vaccine vials.

As on Saturday, 43,015 frontline workers were registered for the drive. We are one among the few states to register such a big number for the vaccination.”