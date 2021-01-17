STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New set of SOPs for UK passengers

In view of the new variant of Sars Cov1 virus, reported from the United Kingdom, the State Government has decided to strengthen the surveillance and other measures. 

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the new variant of Sars Cov1 virus, reported from the United Kingdom, the State Government has decided to strengthen the surveillance and other measures.  According to Health and Family Welfare Department officials, some passengers from the UK are arriving on business and on short-term trips. They are requesting the government for relevant Covid19 guidelines on testing and quarantine. 

To address the issue, the department has issued a set of guidelines. A business visitor should show confirmed return flight ticket which should not be more than seven days later from the date of arrival. 
The person should also produce all relevant documents pertaining to the purpose of visit, place of stay and visa details. They should provide address proof of person in Karnataka they are intending to meet. 

They should provide negative RTPCR test report done within 72 hours before departure. The passenger should undergo compulsory RTPCR test at the airport and following negative report, they shall be exempted from quarantine. 

If tested positive, they should follow all Covid19 guidelines for isolation and treatment. If they develop any Covid-like symptoms during the visit, they should seek medical consultation and get tested. Travellers should be monitored for Covid19 symptoms by district surveillance unit and Aptamitra 14410. 

Comments

