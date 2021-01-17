STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police Bhandars to promote Swadeshi goods

“This will also give impetus to aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy and nobody can stop us from achieving it,” he said.

Published: 17th January 2021

By Express News Service

BHADRAVATHI: In the first ever such initiative, the Centre has started the Rashtriya Raksha University and the National Forensic Science University which offer exclusive courses in national security and forensic science, and thereby contribute significantly to the development of the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

After laying the foundation stone for the 97th Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalion campus in Bullapura village of Bhadravathi taluk, Shah proposed that CM B S Yediyurappa affiliate colleges in Karnataka for courses offered by the universities which will provide training on security and forensic issues.

The government is planning to establish Police Kalyana Bhandar — exclusive units to promote only swadeshi goods and support the Atma Nirbhar vision of PM Narendra Modi and the idea of ‘local for vocal’. “This will also give impetus to aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy and nobody can stop us from achieving it,” he said.

The CRPF has 3.5 lakh jawans and has played a great role in establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said. The government has sanctioned Rs 350 crore for establishment of an administrative building, township, hospital, Kendriya Vidyalaya and a stadium on the campus of the RAF battalion being set up in Bhadravathi.

Yediyurappa said that earlier, there would be a delay in the RAF reaching the spot as it had to travel either from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. Now, the Bhadravathi RAF base will strengthen the law and order machinery in South India.

