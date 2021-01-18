Yediyurappa will be removed after April, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders are ruling out any change in leadership, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah reiterated that Yediyurappa will be removed from his post after April.

During his visit to Mysuru on Sunday, he told reporters that as per information he got from a source close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Yediyurappa would be removed from the CM’s post after April.

“No senior leader or high command would tell the Chief Minister that he will be removed. If they do so, the government won’t be able to run. But as per information I have received, there will be a leadership change and Yediyurappa will be removed after April,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also demanded a judicial investigation into the funds given by newly-inducted minister C P Yogeshwar for Operation Kamala, and the alleged “blackmail CD”. “A BJP minister (Ramesh Jarkiholi) himself agreed that Yogeshwar has taken crores of rupees as loan to fund Operation Kamala. I demand a judicial investigation by a sitting High Court judge on this and the blackmail CD,” he said.