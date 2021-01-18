Laws will double farm income: Amit Shah

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is to double the income of farmers with the implementation of three new farm laws, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here on Sunday. Though farmers have been protesting against the laws on Delhi borders for nearly two months now, Shah asserted that the government will not repeal the laws.

“These farm laws, which are aimed at enriching the lives of farmers by strengthening them financially, will be implemented in the coming days,” he said. “When the BJP announced that it will double the income of farmers by 2022, leaders from Congress laughed at us. But, now, we are inching towards achieving that goal by bringing new laws in the farming sector,” he said.

“Congress is an anti-farmer party. It is indulging in cheap politics by misleading farmers about new farm laws. It has not done anything for the welfare of farmers when it was in power. It has no right to speak about farmers,” he added. Continuing his attack on the principal opposition party, Shah said, “When Congress was at the helm, it used to announce around Rs 21,000 crore for the agriculture sector in its annual budget. But after Modi took office, it has gone up to over Rs 1 lakh crore.”

On pro-farmer policies of the government, he said, “Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, Rs 6,000 per year is being credited directly into each farmers’ account. It is benefitting approximately nine crore farmers. We are spending over Rs 1.10 lakh crore every fiscal year for one scheme aimed at benefitting farmers, which is five times the Congress budget for agriculture. This clearly shows who is more committed to farmers’ welfare.” The Modi-led government aims to increase the production of ethanol by 25 per cent by 2025.

Point out flaws, we will set right: Shah

In Belagavi, Shah said that it is not possible to ignore the interests of crores of farmers in the country at the cost of those on an agitation in New Delhi. “We (Union government) have repeatedly asked the agitators to point out flaws in the farm laws, if any, so that they could be set right. But the protesters close their ears, refusing to listen to anything the government wants to talk about. The only thing the agitators want is the repeal of farm laws,’’ said Shah.

Shah held a meeting of party leaders in Belagavi on Sunday. Briefing reporters, Rajya Sabha Member Iranna Kadadi said, “The Centre is prepared to take all possible measures to make corrections in the laws if that is what the agitators want. If they are not ready to get the issue amicably resolved, the Centre will not sacrifice the interests of crores of farmers at the cost of the agitators’ demands.”

Farmers protest Shah’s visit

Members of various farmer associations, like the Hasiru Sene, welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Belagavi on Sunday by taking out a protest rally and venting their ire with slogans like ‘Amit Shah go back’. The farmers staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, seeking an open debate on Farm Bills, APMC Bill and other legislations. They also took out a protest rally from the Rani Channamma Circle and were later taken into protective custody.The farmers also raised slogans against the local BJP leaders for not allowing them to meet Shah.