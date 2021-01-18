No change in leadership in State: Kateel  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Reacting to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s comment on leadership change in Karnataka, BJP State President Nalin BS Yediyurappa said that many politicians, including Siddaramaiah, are making statements on the political scenario, but there will be no change.

“BS Yediyurappa will continue to lead the government,” Kateel told reporters at Sambra Airport in Belagavi on Sunday. He also questioned Siddaramaiah’s source being from the RSS. “From where did Siddaramaiah come? Was he in the RSS earlier? What is his source? First, let him have a proper relation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Do RSS workers speak with such leaders?” he asked.

Meanwhile, many ticket aspirants for the Belagavi bypoll visited Kateel at a private hotel in Belagavi. Former Rajya Sabha member Dr Prabhakar Kore reportedly met Kateel and lobbied for a ticket, besides discussing political developments. There has been much speculation with more than 10 sitting and former MLAs, besides other leaders meeting Kateel on this count.

