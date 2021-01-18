STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winning hearts of people most important for winning elections: Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Activists should understand that worship of the party and its policies is more important than worshipping any individual, he said, adding that all are equal in the Congress

Published: 18th January 2021 02:32 PM

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: To strengthen the Congress and prepare it for winning all the forthcoming elections including Assembly elections, the party has commenced holding Divisional Level Sankalpa Yatras, said the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar here on Monday.

Inaugurating the Divisional Sankalpa Yatra of Kalaburagi division, Shivakumar said winning the hearts of the people is most important for winning any elections. For this, all Congress activists should be united. They should understand that worship of the party and its policies is more important than worshipping any individual, he said, adding that all are equal in the Congress.

Shivakumar asked the activists to go to the people, understand the problems being faced by them and organise struggles to get them solved. The activists should be in touch with the common man including farmers, downtrodden class and working class. The Congress would constitute Panchayat level and booth level committees to get closer to the people. As this is the digital era, an educated youth should be appointed at booth level to respond to the media, especially social media, he stressed.

The conventions, especially divisional conventions, being organised by the Congress are platforms for the block level presidents and heads of other wings of the block and different wings of the party. All these heads would be given three minutes time. They should focus on the problems faced by their area and the mode of agitation. Based on their speeches, their future in the party would be decided.

MLAs, MPs, defeated MLAs and MPs, block presidents of the Congress in the region, presidents of all the 23 wings of the party in the region and other senior leaders were present at the programme.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Shivakumar said there is no need to give importance to the statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who has said that Belagavi and other places in Karnataka where the population of Marathi speaking people is high are 'Karnataka occupied places' of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra government would intensify its struggle to get them back. "For us, the border dispute is a closed chapter as the Mahajan Commission report is binding on everybody," he said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is also leader of the opposition could not participate in the programme due to ill health, said chief whip of the Congress in the state legislative assembly Dr Ajay Singh in his welcome speech.

