Don’t heed rumours, Covaxin as safe as Covishield: DyCM

He said, if the vaccine was not safe, we would not have given it to people.

Published: 19th January 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has said that “Covaxin is as safe as Covishield” and those spreading rumours about the former have vested interests.They are indulging in politics and doing it to create doubts and concern in the minds of people, Narayan, also the Higher Education, IT and BT Minister, said while inaugurating a vaccination programme at an urban primary health centre in Malleswaram on Monday.

He said, “If the vaccine was not safe, we would not have given it to people. It is being done with good intention, keeping people in mind. It is a mass mentality of people to be worried about side-effects and reactions to the vaccine. Everyone will have such doubts.They will take their own time to come forward.”

Narayan also appreciated those who came forward to get vaccinated first, and said that it is the duty of the government to protect frontline workers, by immunizing them as their service to society is precious during the pandemic.

However, they still have the choice to take or not take the vaccine, he added.Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar also visited private and public hospitals in Rajajinagar on Monday where the vaccination drive was taking place. This included the Manjunath Nagar and Kamakshipalya PHCs.

