STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dy CM Ashwath Narayana sets ranking targets for universities in Karnataka

Ashwathnarayana said, Mysuru should be within 20 ranks, BU should be within 50 ranks, and VTU also should be in a better position.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Dy CM Ashwath Narayana has given deadline of 15 days to all VC's to submit action plan for obtaining NAAC and NIRF recognition.

This is a step towards moving fast along the implementation of NEP in higher education.

The decision was taken after a more than three hour meeting with all vice chancellors in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In a competitive world, every university should obtain the NIRF rank and each college should get a NAAC accreditation, he said.

For MOU's with Global education institute and obtaining grants, these two rankings are needed, he added.

At present, IISc is in top positiion in NIRF ranking. Mysuru university is on 27th rank, Bangalore university is rank 68, Kuvempu University in Shivamogga is at 73 rank, and VTU is in the 80th spot.

In the next ranking, Ashwathnarayana said, Mysuru should be within 20 ranks, BU should be within 50 ranks, and VTU also should be in a better position.

Tumkur and Mangalore Universities should be within 150 ranks.

Three universities are not eligible for NIRF ranking

Out of 19 Karnataka government run univerisites, six are in the A and above category of NIRF ranking list, four are in the B-A category. Two have applied for ranking, four have not applied and three are not qualified for ranking.

Only 50 colleges get NAAC accreditation

Out of 430 colleges, as many as 50 colleges have not got NAAC accreditation. Atleast 230 colleges should be accredited by NAAC in the next three years, he said. Two NAAC coordinators are appointed in each university and are holding workshops for colleges for preapring for accredetitation.

As many as nine colleges are in the A and above category. As many as 170 colleges are in B-A category. As many as 246 colleges do not have NAAC accreditation, and 26 colleges are not qualified for NAAC accrediatation. Presently, nine collges have applied for NAAC and remaining 167 colleges are not qualified for applying.

Improve this and in the next three years, 230 colleges should get NAAC accreditation, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Ashwath Narayana Karnataka university NAAC NIRF NEP
India Matters
Nagaraju taking the vaccine on 16, January, 2021. (Photo | EPS)
In a first, Covid vaccine recipient dies of heart attack in Karnataka
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp