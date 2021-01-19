Dy CM Ashwath Narayana sets ranking targets for universities in Karnataka

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Dy CM Ashwath Narayana has given deadline of 15 days to all VC's to submit action plan for obtaining NAAC and NIRF recognition.

This is a step towards moving fast along the implementation of NEP in higher education.

The decision was taken after a more than three hour meeting with all vice chancellors in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In a competitive world, every university should obtain the NIRF rank and each college should get a NAAC accreditation, he said.

For MOU's with Global education institute and obtaining grants, these two rankings are needed, he added.

At present, IISc is in top positiion in NIRF ranking. Mysuru university is on 27th rank, Bangalore university is rank 68, Kuvempu University in Shivamogga is at 73 rank, and VTU is in the 80th spot.

In the next ranking, Ashwathnarayana said, Mysuru should be within 20 ranks, BU should be within 50 ranks, and VTU also should be in a better position.

Tumkur and Mangalore Universities should be within 150 ranks.

Three universities are not eligible for NIRF ranking

Out of 19 Karnataka government run univerisites, six are in the A and above category of NIRF ranking list, four are in the B-A category. Two have applied for ranking, four have not applied and three are not qualified for ranking.

Only 50 colleges get NAAC accreditation

Out of 430 colleges, as many as 50 colleges have not got NAAC accreditation. Atleast 230 colleges should be accredited by NAAC in the next three years, he said. Two NAAC coordinators are appointed in each university and are holding workshops for colleges for preapring for accredetitation.

As many as nine colleges are in the A and above category. As many as 170 colleges are in B-A category. As many as 246 colleges do not have NAAC accreditation, and 26 colleges are not qualified for NAAC accrediatation. Presently, nine collges have applied for NAAC and remaining 167 colleges are not qualified for applying.

Improve this and in the next three years, 230 colleges should get NAAC accreditation, he said.