Four of family end life by consuming pesticide in Karntaka's Ramdurg 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a very heart melting incident, a couple ended their lives along with their two children at Ramdurg town in Belagavi district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Pravin Shettar(37), wife Rajeshwari(27), daughter Amruta(8) and son Advit (6). In a primary investigation, police found that the couple along with their kids consumed pesticide.

According to the sources, Pravin had fertilizer and seeds shop in the Ramdurg town. The police are yet to confirm the exact reason for the suicide. Local MLA Mahadevappa Yadwad visited the spot.

Ramdurg police team under the leadership of Inspector Ravi Varma have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)