Haveri students turn to YouTube teacher!

Haveri Block Education Officer M H Patil then came up with the idea of a YouTube channel to reach out to the 10th Standard students.

Published: 19th January 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: There is pin-drop silence and students are listening to their teacher in rapt attention. Only in this case, the teacher is a YouTube channel! With schools shut even after the lockdown, the students were in a fix. Vidyagama programme was also stopped by the state government.

Haveri Block Education Officer M H Patil then came up with the idea of a YouTube channel to reach out to the 10th Standard students. He held a meeting with teachers of Haveri taluk and the idea was supported by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI). And the ‘Varada Jnanavahini’ channel took off some three months ago and already over 2,000 SSLC students have subscribed to it. Subject experts teach lessons of 10-minutes duration each, which can be watched by students during their free time.

60 teachers take video classes

The initiative is aimed at helping students of Kannada medium who do not have access to virtual classrooms. DDPI Andanappa Vadageri said many students from the district and even neighbouring districts have subscribed to the channel and were happy that lessons were being taught in Kannada. As many as 60 teachers from government, government-aided and private schools teach students through videos. They have to go to a studio-like setup at Magavi High School in Haveri. Nagaraj Ichhangi, a nodal officer, said all the teachers volunteered to teach.

For primary students
After the success of this programme, ‘Chinnara Jnana Vahini’ , a channel for primary school students, was  launched a month ago.

