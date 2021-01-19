Joint House session from January 28

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The joint session of the Karnataka Legislature will be held from January 28 to February 5. Governor Vajubhai Vala will address the joint session on the first day of the session. While the first day is limited to Governor’s address, discussions on the address and other issues will be held during the remaining six days.

Both the Houses were convened last during the Winter Session in December, and were adjourned sine die on December 10. However, the Council met for a day again on December 15 for the no-confidence motion against Chairman K Pratapchandra Shetty. The Council had witnessed high drama with Congress members manhandling and pulling down Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda from the Chair. The government had earlier indicated that the Budget session is likely to be held in March.