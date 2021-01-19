Ram Rajya dream getting real, says Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

UDUPI: “Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a ‘Ram Rajya’ is being realised with the move to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said here on Monday. Paying tribute to the Udupi Ashta Mutts after inaugurating the Vishwapatha at Krishna Temple, he said,

“The fact that Sri Vishwaprasanna Thirtha, Pejawar Mutt swami, is a trustee of Sri Ram Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, is a testimony to the standing of the Udupi Ashta Mutts. It is also a tribute to the resolve shown by Sri Vishvesha Thirtha, late seer of Pejawar mutt, in ensuring that a temple for Lord Rama is constructed at Ayodhya.”