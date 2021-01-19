STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RTPCR tests see significant drop in past week

Officials unaware of reason; experts say tests must increase as reduced numbers will lead to undetected cases

Published: 19th January 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of health workers writing details of people who were tested at a camp set up for free Rapid Antigen and RTPCR tests in Bengaluru | Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the vaccination drive starting in the state, the number of RTPCR tests being carried out for Covid-19 has reduced significantly. While experts from the State’s Covid-19 Task Force are not aware of the reason behind a drop in the number of tests, they feel that the numbers should not have declined.According to the Health Department’s bulletin, on January 13, 1,06,592 RTPCR tests were carried out, but on January 17, the number dropped to 66,442.

Meanwhile, experts say the state should increase the number of daily tests, instead of reducing them. According to them, this will lead to an increasing number of undetected cases. “We will have to continue testing well. It is very important to know how the pandemic is turning in Karnataka. Also, it will help put public health measures in place and take up measures to reduce mortality or infections in the area,” explained senior epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu, also member of the Covid Advisory Committee.

Interestingly, the members of the task force themselves were not aware of the reduction in the testing number. While many experts on the committee refrained from speaking on record about the reduction in testing numbers, a senior doctor, who is part of the committee, said, “There was no instruction at the task committee meeting about reducing the number of tests. We have not reached there yet. We have also been told to conduct more RTPCR tests. That has been advised by the Covid committee. I am not aware of the reason.” 

It can be seen that Rapid Antigen Tests have also been increased on some of the days. For instance, on Saturday and Sunday, the RAT have been 10,716 and 8,751, respectively. Officials claim it could also be due to health officials getting busy with the vaccine rollout preparations, the weekend and a festival between. “It could be because there was a festival and also vaccine preparations. However, we will look into it,” said a member of the Covid-19 Task Force Committee.

DROP IN NUMBERS  
DATE     RAT    RTPCR          
Jan 13    6,293     1,06,592                
Jan 14     1,623     1,04,632                
Jan 15     1,018     83,831                
Jan 16     10,716     84,300                
Jan 17     8,751     89,728                
Jan 18     2,823     66,442

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTPCR tests COVID 19
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp