Sasikala’s kin Ilavarasi may not be freed on Jan 27

V K Sasikala, the jailed close associate of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is likely to be released from prison on January 27.

Published: 19th January 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: VK Sasikala, the jailed close associate of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is likely to be released from prison on January 27. Her sister-in-law and co-accused in the disproportionate assets (DA) case, J Ilavarasi, will reportedly have to spend some more days in the Bengaluru Central Prison where the duo along with Sasikala’s nephew V N Sudhakaran has been lodged since February, 2017 after being convicted in the case.

According to sources, the difference in the release date of Sasikala and Ilavarasi is reportedly based on the total number of days they have spent in the prison in the DA case, which will include their prison term in 2014 in which Jayalalithaa was also lodged in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Prison along with Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran for 21 days.

They were enlarged on bail on October 18, 2014. “On calculation, Sasikala’s jail term gets completed on January 27, whereas the number of days has to be counted for the other custody in the case,” said the source. Sasikala and Ilavarasi have paid the fine of Rs 10 crore each as per the court order. Sudhakaran is yet to pay the fine amount, sources added. The Supreme Court had barred Sasikala from electoral politics for six years after her release from the prison.

