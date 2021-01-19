STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah counters Amit Shah’s claims on funds

Shah gave numbers to suggest that the BJP government had given more funds to the State than the UPA government.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a battle of statistics between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former CM Siddaramaiah. During his rally on Sunday, Shah questioned the Congress’ contribution to Karnataka during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. In response, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah on Monday presented an account of funds released to the State during the UPA and NDA regimes, to highlight discrepancies in Central fund distribution to Karnataka. 

Shah gave numbers to suggest that the BJP government had given more funds to the State than the UPA government. “The UPA government, under the 13th Finance Commission, gave only Rs 88,583 crore, but under the 14th Finance Commission, the Modi government gave the State Rs 2,19,506 crore,” Shah said. 

Siddaramaiah countered Shah’s claim with details from 2010 onwards. “During the UPA, from 2010-2011 to 2013-2014, the 13th Finance Commission recommended Rs 45,713 crore for Karnataka. The actual devolution by the Centre was Rs 47,036 crore. During the BJP government, from 2014-2015 to 2019-2020, the 13th and 14th Finance Commissions had recommended Rs 2,03,039 crore for Karnataka, but actual devolution was Rs 1,65,963 crore, which is 18.2% less. Karnataka should have received Rs 48,768 crore in 2019-2020 as per the 14th Finance Commission, but got only Rs 30,919 crore,” he pointed out. 

Adding that Karnataka contributes more than Rs 2.2 lakh crore to the Centre through various taxes, Siddaramaiah said the State receives only Rs 28,581 crore on paper. “If we consider 41% devolution as promised, Karnataka should have got at least Rs 70,000-Rs 90,000 crore,” he said, adding that the State’s share in devolution was reduced from 4.72% in the 14th Finance Commission to 3.64% in the 15th Finance Commission. 

Karnataka’s estimated share in 2020-21 is Rs 28,591 crore, but actual devolution will not be more than Rs 16,000 crore, given the current trend. Karnataka will lose about Rs 15,000 crore in GST compensation too. Will Amit Shah ensure justice to Karnataka?” Siddaramaiah asked.

Comments

