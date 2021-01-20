STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Attention Karnataka college students, draft calendar ready - UG, PG, Engineering classes from October 4

The academic calendar for colleges is prepared considering a 6-day week, said deputy chief minister Dr Ashwaththanarayana, who is also the minister for higher education.

Published: 20th January 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Education: In a state which fares low in the in the literacy rate, education is still in bad shape. The higher education options in the state leave the students with not much choice but to leave the state. With no big engineering or medical college, the students of the state often travel to South India or move to Punjab or Delhi. Even with the case of arts stream, the standards of the colleges are not up to the mark and oftening completing the degree on time is compromised. Be it the 15 years rule of Lallu Prasad Yadav or the incumbent Nitish Kumar, education has not been a priority. (File Photo |EPS)

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Higher Education has prepared the calendar for the academic year 2021-22, Engineering, graduate and postgraduate classes will start from October 4, said Deputy Chief Minister of Higher Education, Dr CN Ashwathanarayana.

The draft calendar of programme for colleges and universities has been formulated taking into account the COVID-19 situation and was proposed during a meeting with vice chancellors in the state on Tuesday.

The UGC Guideline has accounted for at least 90 working days each semester.

The academic calendar for colleges is prepared considering a 6-day week, said deputy chief minister Dr Ashwaththanarayana, who is also the minister for higher education.

Graduation, Postgraduate and Engineering classes for the year 2021-22 will commence from October 4.

Graduation Classes 2020-21

  • The 1st and 3rd semester classes will end on March 31. Exams will begin on April 30.
     
  • The 2nd and 4th semester classes begin May 2 and end on August 31. Examinations for this semester end on September 30.
     
  • Fifth semester classes for undergraduate students will end on February 28 and exams will end on March 31.
     
  • Sixth semester classes begin on April 1 and end on July 31. Exams will end on August 31. The results of this semester exam will be published on September 10, 2021.

Engineering 2020-21

  • The 1st, 3rd and 5th semester classes will end on March 31, 2021. Tests end on April 31, 2021.
     
  • The 2,4th and 6th semester classes will begin on May 2, 2021 and end on August 31, 2021. Examinations end on September 31, 2021.
     
  • The 7th semester classes of the Engineering Department will end on February 28, 2021. The exams will end on March 31, 2021.
     
  • The 8th semester classes begin on April 1, 2021 and end on July 31, 2021. The exams will end on August 31, 2021 and the result will be published on September 10, 2021.


Under Graduate courses 2021-22
 

  • In the year 2021-22, 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester classes will begin October 4 and will end on January 31, 2022. Examinations are due to end on February 28, 2022.
     
  • Classes for the 2nd, 4th, 6th semester for the year 2021-22 will begin on March 1, 2022 and end on June 30, 2022. The exams will end on July 31, 2022 and the result will be published on August 14, 2022.

Engineering 2021-2022

  • The 1,3,5,7th semester classes in Engineering will begin on October 4, 2021. These classes will end on January 31, 2022, and exams will end on February 28, 2022.
     
  • Classes for the 2,4,6,8th semester will begin on March 1, 2022 and end on June 30, 2022. Examinations for this semester will expire on July 31, 2022, and will be published on August 14, 2022.

Postgraduate classes 2020-21

  • The 1st semester classes end on April 1, 2021, and the exams end on March 31, 2021.
     
  • Classes for the 2nd semester will begin on May 2, 2021 and end on August 31, 2021, and the results of these tests will be published on September 30, 2021.
     
  • The 3rd semester classes will end on February 28, 2021 and the exams will end on March 31, 2021.
     
  • The 4th semester classes will begin on April 1, 2021 and end on July 31, 2021. Examinations for this semester will begin on August 31, 2021 and the exam result will be published on September 10, 2021.

Post Graduate Classes 2021-22

  • Classes for the 1-3th semester will begin on October 4, 2021. Classes for these three semesters will end on January 31, 2022. Examinations for these semesters will end by February 28, 2022.
     
  • The 2nd and 4th semester classes will begin on March 1, 2022 and end on June 22, 2022. The exams will start from July 31, 2022 and results will be published on August 14, 2022.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka colleges Karnataka students college reopen Karnataka Coronavirus UGC COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp