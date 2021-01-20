Attention Karnataka college students, draft calendar ready - UG, PG, Engineering classes from October 4

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Higher Education has prepared the calendar for the academic year 2021-22, Engineering, graduate and postgraduate classes will start from October 4, said Deputy Chief Minister of Higher Education, Dr CN Ashwathanarayana.

The draft calendar of programme for colleges and universities has been formulated taking into account the COVID-19 situation and was proposed during a meeting with vice chancellors in the state on Tuesday.

The UGC Guideline has accounted for at least 90 working days each semester.

The academic calendar for colleges is prepared considering a 6-day week, said deputy chief minister Dr Ashwaththanarayana, who is also the minister for higher education.

Graduation, Postgraduate and Engineering classes for the year 2021-22 will commence from October 4.

Graduation Classes 2020-21

The 1st and 3rd semester classes will end on March 31. Exams will begin on April 30.



The 2nd and 4th semester classes begin May 2 and end on August 31. Examinations for this semester end on September 30.



Fifth semester classes for undergraduate students will end on February 28 and exams will end on March 31.



Sixth semester classes begin on April 1 and end on July 31. Exams will end on August 31. The results of this semester exam will be published on September 10, 2021.

Engineering 2020-21

The 1st, 3rd and 5th semester classes will end on March 31, 2021. Tests end on April 31, 2021.



The 2,4th and 6th semester classes will begin on May 2, 2021 and end on August 31, 2021. Examinations end on September 31, 2021.



The 7th semester classes of the Engineering Department will end on February 28, 2021. The exams will end on March 31, 2021.



The 8th semester classes begin on April 1, 2021 and end on July 31, 2021. The exams will end on August 31, 2021 and the result will be published on September 10, 2021.



Under Graduate courses 2021-22



In the year 2021-22, 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester classes will begin October 4 and will end on January 31, 2022. Examinations are due to end on February 28, 2022.



Classes for the 2nd, 4th, 6th semester for the year 2021-22 will begin on March 1, 2022 and end on June 30, 2022. The exams will end on July 31, 2022 and the result will be published on August 14, 2022.

Engineering 2021-2022

The 1,3,5,7th semester classes in Engineering will begin on October 4, 2021. These classes will end on January 31, 2022, and exams will end on February 28, 2022.



Classes for the 2,4,6,8th semester will begin on March 1, 2022 and end on June 30, 2022. Examinations for this semester will expire on July 31, 2022, and will be published on August 14, 2022.

Postgraduate classes 2020-21

The 1st semester classes end on April 1, 2021, and the exams end on March 31, 2021.



Classes for the 2nd semester will begin on May 2, 2021 and end on August 31, 2021, and the results of these tests will be published on September 30, 2021.



The 3rd semester classes will end on February 28, 2021 and the exams will end on March 31, 2021.



The 4th semester classes will begin on April 1, 2021 and end on July 31, 2021. Examinations for this semester will begin on August 31, 2021 and the exam result will be published on September 10, 2021.

Post Graduate Classes 2021-22