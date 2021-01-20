STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi farmers to join stir in large numbers

Before leaving in a bus along with farmers, Hebbalkar spoke on how the country had been largely dependent on farmers.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, along with farmers who are leaving for Bengaluru to join the Raj Bhavan Chalo protest rally

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To join the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ agitation, which will be launched by the Congress in Bengaluru on January 20, a large number of farmers under the leadership of Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, left for the capital in different vehicles on Tuesday.

Before leaving in a bus along with farmers, Hebbalkar spoke on how the country had been largely dependent on farmers. “India has been largely dependent on the agriculture sector and it cannot not afford to neglect farmers,” she added.

“For several decades, the Congress had initiated several initiatives for farmers’ welfare and has attempted to bolster the agriculture sector. However, the Union government recently introduced anti-farmer policies which were against the larger interest of farmers,” she said.

The Belagavi Rural MLA informed that hundreds of farmers from her constituency (Belagavi Rural) were leaving for Bengaluru to take part in it. Besides a special bus for the farmers, Hebbalkar said, a large number of them from her constituency are also taking vehicles to join the Bengaluru protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi farmers Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp