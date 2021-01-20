Belagavi farmers to join stir in large numbers

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To join the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ agitation, which will be launched by the Congress in Bengaluru on January 20, a large number of farmers under the leadership of Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, left for the capital in different vehicles on Tuesday.

Before leaving in a bus along with farmers, Hebbalkar spoke on how the country had been largely dependent on farmers. “India has been largely dependent on the agriculture sector and it cannot not afford to neglect farmers,” she added.

“For several decades, the Congress had initiated several initiatives for farmers’ welfare and has attempted to bolster the agriculture sector. However, the Union government recently introduced anti-farmer policies which were against the larger interest of farmers,” she said.

The Belagavi Rural MLA informed that hundreds of farmers from her constituency (Belagavi Rural) were leaving for Bengaluru to take part in it. Besides a special bus for the farmers, Hebbalkar said, a large number of them from her constituency are also taking vehicles to join the Bengaluru protest.